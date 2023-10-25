Wild Zoo Halloween 2023 wraps up this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - “Wild Zoo Halloween” comes to a close this weekend, finishing up Sunday, October 29.

The event runs both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo at 3411 Sherman Boulevard. Sources advise that there will be spooktacular activities, treats, spooky animal enrichment, and more. This weekend’s theme is “Witch and Wizard”.

Costumes are welcome for all ages, however, guests 13 and older may not wear masks or hoods.

Wild Zoo Halloween is included in general zoo admission and is free with a zoo membership.

