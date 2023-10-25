NIPSCO submits request to raise natural gas rates in second rate hike request this year

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) - NIPSCO officials announced on Wednesday that they have made a request with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) to increase its natural gas base rates.

Leaders say they made the request to comply with federal safety and compliance regulations, help with system upgrades, and infrastructure modernization. The proposed increase was filed with the IURC on Wednesday and will undergo a regulatory review process that includes public comment.

If the IURC approves the request, NIPSCO leaders say an average natural gas residential customer would see their bill go up about $8 per month, a roughly 10.6% increase. Leaders note actual bill impacts may differ depending on usage and rate type.

The rates would be phased in over two steps, leaders say, with the last phase coming no later than March 2025. You can read more about the proposal here.

“NIPSCO does not mark up the price it pays for the natural gas used by homes and businesses, and customers pay the same dollar-for-dollar cost NIPSCO pays,” leaders say.

In August, the IURC approved an electric rate hike for the company, that is expected to increase average customers’ bills by at least $12 by 2024.

The IURC also approved rate increases for NIPSCO in 2022, adding 10 percent to bills, following another increase in 2018.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.