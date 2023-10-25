Man suffers minor injuries after colliding with deer in DeKalb County
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A man was injured late Tuesday night after a run-in with a deer.
DeKalb County police say the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on County Road 68.
Responding officers said the 48-year-old Michael Spalding of Spencerville struck a deer that had run into the road, causing him to go off the road.
A news release says Spalding was ejected from the motorcycle and received a laceration to his head.
Deputies say Spalding was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
