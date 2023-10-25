Man suffers minor injuries after colliding with deer in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A man was injured late Tuesday night after a run-in with a deer.

DeKalb County police say the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on County Road 68.

Responding officers said the 48-year-old Michael Spalding of Spencerville struck a deer that had run into the road, causing him to go off the road.

A news release says Spalding was ejected from the motorcycle and received a laceration to his head.

Deputies say Spalding was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.