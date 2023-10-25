Latinos Count hosted its Positive Pathways event today at Ivy Tech

By Samantha Condra
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Latinos Count and other organizations held the Positive Pathways college and career fair today at the Ivy Tech Student Life Center.

The event aims to teach young Latinos at high schools in Allen County that there are multiple paths to take after high school.

Latinos Count shows five pathways: college, military, going immediately into the workforce, skilled trade and apprenticeship programs or starting your own business.

There are also people from different colleges and businesses who sit down and talk to the students about the steps to get to where they want to be. One of those people is Sweetwater Sound’s senior director of service operations, Frank Navarro.

“When I grew up I didn’t have anybody that I got to see as a role model, I didn’t get to see similar people doing the kind of work that I wanted to do, and now that I have that opportunity I just want to share back,” says Navarro.

Executive director of Latinos Count, Steve Corona, says it’s a great way for high school students, freshmen through seniors, to try to nail down what they want to do after high school.

“If you’re 15 or 16 you probably have very little information about all of your options and so we’re talking and having them meet people in the community who represent schools, who represent businesses, who represent the skilled trades about ‘hey, you can do this’ and not only that, here’s how much you stand to make if you take this route,” says Corona.

For more information on Latinos Count, you can go to their website at this link here.

