INDOT urges drivers to put phone down while driving
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation is challenging Indiana drivers to drive responsibly on the roads.
According to a news release, Oct. 25 is Buckle Up Phone Down Day, in which officials push to improve road safety and help the public understand that buckling up and driving distraction-free are two lifesaving actions that can help drivers avoid or survive a crash.
INDOT leaders recommend for Indiana drivers to buckle up every time they get in a car, regardless of whether who is driving or a passenger. The release says of the 980 people killed on Indiana roadways last year, 253 did not have a seatbelt on.
Leaders also recommend that drivers to away their phones while driving. The release says Indiana enacted the Hands-Free Law in 2020, which bans drivers from holding electronic devices in their hands while driving.
INDOT says despite this law being in effect, mobile devices were involved in nearly 7,000 crashes in 2022, and 468 deaths in the state last year.
