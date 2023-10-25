INDOT urges drivers to put phone down while driving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation is challenging Indiana drivers to drive responsibly on the roads.

According to a news release, Oct. 25 is Buckle Up Phone Down Day, in which officials push to improve road safety and help the public understand that buckling up and driving distraction-free are two lifesaving actions that can help drivers avoid or survive a crash.

“Unfortunately, 980 people lost their lives on roadways in Indiana last year. “My personal goal and a goal of the agency is to reduce fatalities and severe injuries on Indiana roadways by 25 percent over the next decade. INDOT is consistently looking at ways to improve safety on our network, but we know that changing driver behavior will be a huge challenge. Getting on board with Buckle Up Phone Down is a step toward progress.”

INDOT leaders recommend for Indiana drivers to buckle up every time they get in a car, regardless of whether who is driving or a passenger. The release says of the 980 people killed on Indiana roadways last year, 253 did not have a seatbelt on.

Leaders also recommend that drivers to away their phones while driving. The release says Indiana enacted the Hands-Free Law in 2020, which bans drivers from holding electronic devices in their hands while driving.

INDOT says despite this law being in effect, mobile devices were involved in nearly 7,000 crashes in 2022, and 468 deaths in the state last year.

