IMPD officer takes plea agreement for stomping on handcuffed man’s face

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - A suspended IMPD officer took a plea agreement on state charges for stomping a handcuffed man in the face during an arrest.

As part of the plea agreement, Eric Huxley will plead guilty to battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, which is a felony. An official misconduct charge would be dropped.

The plea agreement is asking for a 180-day sentence in the Marion County Jail when he is sentenced. The date of that sentencing has not yet been set, and the agreement is asking for the sentence on state charges to run concurrently with the federal sentence.

Huxley was sentenced in September to one year and one day in federal prison and six months of monitored home detention on a federal charge of violating Jermaine Vaughn’s civil rights. Police body camera video showed Huxley stomping on Vaughn’s face while he was on the ground and under arrest on Monument Circle two years ago.

Huxley pleaded guilty in May as part of a plea deal in federal court in his rights violation case. Huxley pleaded guilty to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, with three years of supervised release after his release from prison.

Huxley was indicted by a grand jury in October 2022 on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law for his conduct during the Sept. 24, 2021, apprehension of Vaughn on Monument Circle.

Police responded to Monument Circle in September 2021 after a call for disorderly conduct. Court documents say Vaughn, who was experiencing homelessness, was being “loud and disorderly” and was asked to quiet down. When he didn’t, officers arrested him.

IMPD video from the 2021 incident shows IMPD officers working to apprehend Vaughn. One of the officers held Vaughn’s legs while the other handcuffed him. While Vaughn is on the ground, Huxley can be seen on body camera video kicking Vaughn in the face.

The federal judge called Huxley’s actions that day callous and brutal and said it was obvious from police body cam video that Vaughn had a mental health issue. The judge told Huxley he was fortunate the injury to Vaughn wasn’t more severe.

Huxley apologized to Vaughn, telling him he failed him that day and violated his oath as a police officer. He said he has thought about that moment countless times and would have regret and remorse the rest of his life.

