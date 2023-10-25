FW Animal Care and Control offers job shadow opportunity for students

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control (FWACC) is offering a chance for students in grades 9 through 12 to shadow FWACC’s veterinarian and vet techs.

FWACC says this opportunity is aimed at students who are interested in careers in veterinary medicine. During the hour-long session, students will view real spay and neuter surgeries, animals receiving vaccines, microchips, etc.

“Students will get a firsthand experience of how veterinarians and vet techs work together to save animals lives,” says Education Specialist Abigail Reyes. “They will be able to ask questions whether it is on a procedure or what steps they should take in school.”

A $30 donation is requested to help support the Humane Education Department.

Per FWACC, to register for this opportunity you can visit here.

