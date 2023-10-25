Fort Wayne woman featured on Jennifer Hudson Show for 70th birthday celebration

By Emilia Miles
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne woman made her way to Hollywood for her 70th birthday but was surprised in a big way on the Jennifer Hudson Show.

Bernice Hamilton wanted to cross Hollywood off of her bucket list. Her family wanted to make it happen, but they had something special up their sleeves.

At the top of the show, Bernice was asked to stand up to talk about why she was at the show, but Jennifer Hudson invited her down to chat. Bernice’s oldest daughter stepped up to the plate to say some nice things about her on the microphone.

We asked Bernice what got her through these 70 years of life.

“I have a sign on my refrigerator that says, what if I don’t come home tonight. When I leave in the morning and when I get up in the morning. What if I don’t complete this day. What do I want to do in the meantime before the day ends, in case I don’t complete the day. But I look at that sign and it means something to me.”

Bernice Hamilton

Bernice says she is ready to live the next 70 years of life, loving life and being happy as long as she can.

