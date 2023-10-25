Fort Wayne Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony to be held November 4

By Aaron Spencer
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Veterans Day Parade, an annual event in Fort Wayne, will take place this year on Saturday, November 4, at 11 a.m.

According to the Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations, this year’s parade theme is “A Salute to Service”.

The council says the parade will begin at 11 a.m. at the corner of Bob Arnold Drive and Parnell Avenue, traveling north on Parnell Avenue to the Memorial Coliseum where the placement of wreaths and playing of taps will occur.

A ceremony in Memorial Hall will immediately follow the parade.

More information about the Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony is available at accov.weebly.com.

