Fort Wayne man arrested on child molestation charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne police arrested a man last week in connection to child sex crimes.

Investigators say a child came forward and said they were a victim of sexual abuse, and named 42-year-old Brandon Charles Jones as the person who abused them.

Police say a warrant for Jones’ arrest was issued, and he was arrested on Oct. 17.

A news release says Jones is currently at the Allen County Jail, awaiting trial.

Jones faces three counts of child molestation and one count of disseminating matter harmful to children.

