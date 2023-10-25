Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control helps abandoned dog “Tito” find his happily ever after

By Aaron Spencer
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - In early October, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control (FWACC) received a rescue dog, “Tito”, when a good Samaritan found him wandering alone.

They say he was found with severely matted hair, overgrown nails, a possible early chronic kidney disease, and had to have several teeth removed due to a periodontal disease. He was not microchipped and no one came to claim him, shelter leaders say.

Per FWACC, his extensive care was made possible by the organization’s Angel Fund, which is run completely off of donations and grants. He received the care he was in dire need of and now happily trots around with a newfound personality.

Earlier on Wednesday, FWACC leaders shared a happy ending for Tito. They say he found his forever home when he was adopted. He is excited to start a fresh life in a loving home wearing his festive sweater.

FWACC asks that you consider supporting their Angel Fund to help animals like Tito. You can donate directly on their website by choosing “Angel Fund” here or by mailing checks or cash to 3020 Hillegas Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46808 with Angel Fund in the memo.

You can also read Tito’s full story below.

