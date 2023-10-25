Breast cancer survivor shares her story, awareness on podcast

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Breast cancer is more than a diagnosis, and tonight, a woman in 21 Country is sharing her story.

For many women, finding joy and comfort in the small things while clinging to hope often helps them through hard circumstances. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. The one person every two minutes in the U.S.

Tina Conrad not only went through the disease with her mother, but a personal battle with herself.

Tina’s mother was diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer, once in 2001 and a recurrence in 2004. She has been living cancer-free for 19 years now. Tina was 37 years old at the time of her diagnosis. She was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. Tina is now 10 years cancer-free.

Tina tells us sharing your story helps a lot, especially making sure others are not alone. One way she shares is via her podcast. Women are listening from all over the country, and even all over the world.

“I started sharing my story on my podcast, but then I realized there is so many other stories. So I had all kinds of guests. I do feel like sharing your story is very important. It helps others that they are not alone. You get involved in the community and you make friends and you are in other people’s lives and you realize it’s still a disease that continues to take and that’s why I think research is so important. "

Tina works for Vera Bradley and is so happy the company promotes breast cancer awareness month throughout the company and via their foundation. She’s been with them for eight years.

