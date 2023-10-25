Bicyclist struck by vehicle northeast of downtown
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A bicyclist was struck in an early morning crash northeast of downtown, police say.
Police say the crash happened just before 8:50 Wednesday morning near the intersection of Tennessee Avenue and Saint Joe Boulevard.
Officers say the man was going east on a bicycle on Tennessee Avenue, and the car was going north on Saint Joe Boulevard when they collided.
Police at the scene say the person who was struck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Fort Wayne police say the driver is cooperating with investigators.
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.