Two teens injured in DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Police say two teenagers were injured in a collision.

First responders say the crash happened on I-69 southbound around 9 p.m. Saturday in DeKalb County.

Police say the driver of a GMC truck swerved to avoid striking a pedestrian, causing the driver of a Chevy truck to swerve and lose control.

A release says the Chevy truck ended up in the median on the east side of the highway, while the GMC truck struck a cable barrier before colliding with the other truck as it was trying to get back on the road.

Police say both vehicles were heavily damaged.

Two teenagers inside the GMC were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

The collision is under investigation by The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

