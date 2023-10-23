One person killed in LaGrange County crash Sunday

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police officers are investigating a crash that killed one person over the weekend.

Officers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. Sunday on the Indiana Toll Road in LaGrange County.

First responders say the crash happened when a car was rear-ended by a semi-truck in the westbound lanes of the Toll Road, causing the vehicle to go across the grass median and catch fire in the shoulder of the eastbound lanes.

Police say the rear-ended car was driving at a “very slow” speed just before the crash happened.

A news release says drivers stopped to try and help before police arrived, but the fire was too intense.

Officers say the driver inside the car was trapped and died inside the burning car. First responders say the LaGrange County Coroner was called to the scene, and the driver that was killed has yet to be identified.

Police say the semi-truck driver who collided with the car is cooperating and was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

