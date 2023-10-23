IU student robbed at gunpoint near campus

FILE - IU Bloomington campus
WTHR
By WTHR
Published: Oct. 23, 2023
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHR) - Indiana University police are investigating after a student was reportedly robbed at gunpoint near campus Sunday, with the suspect still at large.

Officers responded to the McNutt Quad on a report of an armed robbery on Oct. 22.

The student victim told police they went to an off-campus party with a group of people they had met online earlier Saturday night.

After the party, the suspect offered the victim a ride back to campus. The suspect drove to the 13th Street parking lot where they allegedly hit the student with a handgun and then stole a cell phone, watch, and backpack with other items in it.

The victim went to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect is described by police as approximately 20 years old with multiple tattoos and a short buzz cut.

The investigation is ongoing.

