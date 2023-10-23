Boil Water Advisory issued Sunday for Hicksville area

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WPTA) - A Boil Water Advisory is in effect for the Hicksville, Ohio area.

Hicksville police say the advisory was declared after a water main break that happened Sunday afternoon.

Police say as a precaution, people living in the area should not drink the water before boiling it.

Officials say the advisory is in effect for 72 hours or until residents are notified by local authorities.

