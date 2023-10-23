The band Foreigner returns to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The band Foreigner is making its way to Fort Wayne on Monday for a couple of events they a hosting.

At Sweetwater Sound Pavilion, you can enjoy the band itself and some special craft beer. It’s called the “Very Important Beer” (VIB) event. They’ll be performing at the event some of their greatest hits and some cover songs.

The event is open to everyone on Monday from 7 to 10 at Sweetwater. You can buy tickets online right here.

Then on Tuesday night, the band takes to the stage at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Something pretty cool will take place on stage with a local choir. You can buy those tickets here.

Homestead High School’s choir will be singing with the band for one song. The group will also receive a $500 donation towards its music program.

All of these events are a part of the band’s ongoing historic farewell tour that will culminate with the band’s retirement at the end of 2024. Foreigner has almost 50 years of taking the rock world by storm.

