Retired Fort Wayne firefighter passes away

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the Fort Wayne Fire Department are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Retired firefighter Richard Ridley, Junior died Friday morning at age 85.

Ridley was the first black firefighter hired by the Fort Wayne fire department in October of 1961.

During his career, Ridley became deputy chief and developed the department’s physical fitness program which is still used in part today.

Ridley retired from the fire department in ‘85 and was awarded the inaugural Pioneer Award in 2015.

Ridley was also a veteran, serving his country in the 101st Airborne division.

He is survived by his wife Janice, eight children and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

