Retired Fort Wayne firefighter passes away

Retired Fort Wayne firefighter dies at 85
Retired Fort Wayne firefighter dies at 85(Staff)
By Olivia Fletter
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the Fort Wayne Fire Department are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Retired firefighter Richard Ridley, Junior died Friday morning at age 85.

Ridley was the first black firefighter hired by the Fort Wayne fire department in October of 1961.

During his career, Ridley became deputy chief and developed the department’s physical fitness program which is still used in part today.

Ridley retired from the fire department in ‘85 and was awarded the inaugural Pioneer Award in 2015.

Ridley was also a veteran, serving his country in the 101st Airborne division.

He is survived by his wife Janice, eight children and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedrick Williams charged
FWPD arrest suspect in connection to death investigation near Bloomingdale Park
20-year-old David Richards (left) and 18-year-old Ashton Shively (right)
Two men facing charges for attempted murder, arson in plot to kill father
Van into pond across from Lakeside Park
SUV found in pond across from Lakeside Park Friday afternoon, FWFD says
staff photo
General Motors to hold drive-through Electronics Recycling Day on October 26
East Noble's Dylan Krehl (32) scores a touchdown against New Haven (10/20/23).
THE SCORE: East Noble takes out New Haven 43-0, Bishop Dwenger gets past Wayne

Latest News

One dead after shooting on the Fort Wayne’s southside
FWPD investigating shooting
One dead after shooting on Fort Wayne’s southside
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Carroll's Rachel Bova
fwfd
FWFD fights structure fire on Stophlet Street