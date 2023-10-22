Hundreds making strides against breast cancer Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) -The weather did not stop hundreds of people from taking part in an event recognizing breast cancer awareness month on Saturday.

People from all over 21 Country and beyond met at Foster Park to raise money and awareness for people battling and who have battled with the disease. The event, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, has become the nation’s largest movement to end breast cancer.

It was the 26th year for the event in Fort Wayne and the American Cancer Society hoped to raise $150,000. You can donate, if you click here.

The walk included a survivor’s tent that offered information about their programs and services. Organizers say its purpose is to show people who are fighting breast cancer and any cancer, that they are not alone.

Organizers want to remind everyone that it’s important to have yourself checked for cancer on a regular basis.

