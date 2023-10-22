One dead after shooting on Fort Wayne’s southside

By Samantha Condra, Taylor Williams and WPTA Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating an early morning shooting on the city’s south side that left one person dead.

Police were called around 6:30 Sunday morning on reports of a shooting near South Calhoun Street and Pettit Avenue. When officers arrived they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a hospital where they died of their injuries.

21Alive’s crew on scene observed a heavy police presence. FWPD had placed crime scene tape around the Feders Meats building near Pettit Avenue and South Calhoun Street. The tape extended to the intersection of South Calhoun and Lenox Avenue where the 4Cloud20 tobacco shop is. Police were seen taking pictures and looking for evidence in the alley behind the building. Crime scene tape also extended down the alley and ended in the parking lot of the Wash House. Those surrounding businesses were closed while police investigated.

At this time the shooting remains under investigation. The age, gender, and name of the shooting victim have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FWPD at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or use the “P3 Tips” app.

