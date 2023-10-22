Bellmont advances by Angola in instant classic, sweeps Benton Central for third straight regional title

OSSIAN, Ind. (WPTA) - Bellmont volleyball fought off a rally from Angola, advancing 15-11 in the fifth set, before sweeping Benton Central for a third straight regional title on Saturday at Norwell H.S.

The Braves will face NorthWood at the Huntington North semi-state on Saturday, October 28 at 2:30 p.m.

