Bellmont advances by Angola in instant classic, sweeps Benton Central for third straight regional title
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OSSIAN, Ind. (WPTA) - Bellmont volleyball fought off a rally from Angola, advancing 15-11 in the fifth set, before sweeping Benton Central for a third straight regional title on Saturday at Norwell H.S.
The Braves will face NorthWood at the Huntington North semi-state on Saturday, October 28 at 2:30 p.m.
