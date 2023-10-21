FWFD fights structure fire on Stophlet Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Fire Department was sent to a structure fire in the 1300 block of Stophlet Street, just south of Electric Works, on Friday night.

After arriving, FWFD confirmed all persons were out of the building. Fire officials also report finding fire in the stairway walls. The fire was contained and prevented from spreading to adjacent apartments.

No injuries occurred at this incident and the cause is currently under investigation.

