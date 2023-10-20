Wabash announces Trick-or-Treat Extravaganza on October 28

staff photo
staff photo(N/A)
By Aaron Spencer
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Downtown Wabash, Inc. and Wabash Trucking have announced their 5th annual Trick-or-Treat Extravaganza.

The event will be held at Miami Street in downtown Wabash on October 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sources advise that Wabash Trucking will once again bring one of their roll-off trucks to cascade candy for costumed trick-or-treaters.

Participants should also be on the lookout for one of five Gebhart Golden Tickets inside the candy bars offering “spooktacularly sweet” prize packages.

In case of inclement weather, a backup date of Sunday, October 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. has been established.

