SUV found in pond across from Lakeside Park Friday afternoon, FWFD says

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) and Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) are investigating after they say someone drove their vehicle into a pond on the city’s east side Friday afternoon.

Crews say the SUV was found in the pond across from Lakeside Park and Rose Garden, off of Lake Avenue, around 12:15 p.m. They say no one was inside when they arrived.

The vehicle was pulled from the water about 30 minutes later.

Fire crews tell us FWPD will release additional information later on Friday. We will update this report as soon as more information becomes available.

