South Bend police, NCMEC searching for missing teen

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the South Bend Police Department and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

NCMEC says Trinity Martin was 13 when she disappeared from her South Bend home on June 1. The girl’s mom said at 2:45 a.m. that day, Trinity’s father woke up and noticed she was no longer in her room, according to NCMEC.

14-year-old Trinity has been missing ever since, leaders say in a press release sent on Friday. She is described as being 5′4″, about 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

“Trinity is beautiful, smart, silly, and loved by all,” her mother Kimberly said. “I want her to know that I love and miss her and will never give up hope on finding her.”

Anyone with information on the girl is asked to call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the South Bend Police Department at (574)-235-9201.

