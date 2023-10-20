Partial ramp closures planned for I-69, Dupont Rd.

(INDOT)
By Evan Harris
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with INDOT are asking for commuters to look for partial ramp closures for I-69.

Officials say starting on Monday, Oct. 24, the ramp from westbound Dupont Road to southbound I-69 will close, and then the eastbound Dupont Road to southbound I-69 exit will close the following day.

INDOT says the closures are needed for paving operations.

An INDOT news release says the closures will start around 7 a.m. every day until the work is done.

Officials have not set a date as to when the project will be done.

