Part of Van Buren St. to close to traffic through December

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A downtown street is scheduled to close, which could impact commutes.

Officials with the city’s Traffic Engineering Department say starting on Oct. 25, northbound Van Buren Street between Main and Wayne Streets will close for what the department says are “improvements in the right of way.”

Department officials say there will be a marked detour for this project using Wayne Street, Broadway, and Main Street.

Construction is expected to be finished around Friday, Dec. 15.

