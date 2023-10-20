North Side High School, Ivy Tech announce scholarship winners

Scholarship Winners
Scholarship Winners(staff)
By Aaron Spencer
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - North Side High School and Ivy Tech Community College have announced the winners of their latest 10th-grade 3DE challenge.

The winners selected were Lila Ngo, Sidney Heinzerling, and Alfredo Quintana Perez.

Sources say students were required to make a recommendation on what program of study Ivy Tech should invest in next. Students presented their ideas to Ivy Tech leaders, who then helped select the winners.

The group with the winning concept was announced Friday morning in a surprise event at North Side, with all members of the winning team receiving a two-year, full-ride scholarship to Ivy Tech, valued at more than $8,000.

