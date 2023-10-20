Mayor Tom Henry signs proclamation in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Signing
Signing(staff)
By Aaron Spencer
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Mayor Tom Henry signed a proclamation in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month this morning.

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 4 women nationally will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. That number increases to 1 in 3 locally.

Domestic violence trauma is shown to have long term effects on not only adults, but children in the household as well. Untreated trauma can have a negative impact on physical health and well-being for years to come.

The YWCA Northeast Indiana serves individuals and families affected by domestic violence, substance use disorder, and sexual assault in six northeastern Indiana counties.

For more information on YWCA Northeast Indiana’s services, please visit www.ywcanein.com.

