Indiana State Fair announces 2024 theme

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHR) - The Indiana State Fair ended less than two months ago, but it’s already looking forward to next year with the announcement Friday of its 2024 theme: The Art & Nature of Fun, presented by Newfields.

“This immersive theme will be activated through a celebration of art and nature, promising an unforgettable experience for all,” the fair said in a statement.

The 2024 Indiana State Fair will run from Friday, Aug. 2, through Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, and will be closed on Mondays.

“The art & nature theme reflects our commitment to bringing together the creativity of art and the wonders of nature to inspire and engage our visitors,” Cindy Hoye, executive director of the Indiana State Fair, said in a statement.

The 2024 fair will feature multiple new experiences thanks to the partnership with Newfields.

“It is an honor to be a part of what the fair does best—showcasing what makes our state a wonderful place to live, work, and play,” Newfields President and CEO Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette said in a statement.

More information on the 2024 Indiana State Fair can be found at IndianaStateFair.com.

