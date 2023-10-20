Golden Corral offering free meal for all military members, veterans in November

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Golden Corral is planning a special night to thank all military service members and veterans in the coming weeks.

Officials with the restaurant say Military Appreciation Night is dine-in only and will be held on Monday, Nov. 13, from 5 p.m. until closing.

The restaurant announced the event Friday morning that all current U.S. service members and veterans are welcome for a free “Thank You” buffet and drink.

Golden Corral says that raffles will also be held that evening for those in attendance.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.