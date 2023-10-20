General Motors to hold drive-through Electronics Recycling Day on October 26

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - General Motors will host a drive-through recycling day at its Fort Wayne Assembly plant on October 26 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Items being accepted at no charge include:

computers and laptops, printers, keyboards and mice

cable/satellite boxes, modems,

DVD players, speakers, small household appliances

light bulbs and small batteries

TVs and monitors will also be accepted for a small fee:

$2 for all sizes of flat screen computer monitors

$20 for 29 inch and smaller TVs/CRT monitors

$30 for 30 inch and larger TVs/CRT monitors

Per executive plant director Dennys Pimenta, “Our hope is this small effort will help ensure we are all able to properly dispose of these electronics rather than seeing them end up in landfills”.

