FWPD investigating after body found near Bloomingdale Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating after crews say a body was found near Bloomingdale Park Friday morning, west of downtown Fort Wayne.

Police say they were called about a death investigation along Sherman Boulevard, across the street from Excellon Technologies, around 10:40 a.m.

Officers say someone called in to report a possibly unconscious person, and when paramedics arrived, they pronounced the person dead at the scene. They say the person was found in a gravel lot near Bloomingdale Park and the St. Marys River.

FWPD is asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact their detectives at 427-1201 or use the P3 tip app.

