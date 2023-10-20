Fundraising event at the Roller Dome on October 20 will support suicide prevention efforts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Stop Suicide Northeast Indiana has announced a fundraising event taking place at the Roller Dome on Friday, October 20 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event is dedicated to honoring the memory of late Dr. Jen Nunnally, who formed a deep connection with her patients, particularly the Fort Wayne Derby Girls.

Sources say the fundraising event will celebrate Dr. Nunnally’s life and continue her legacy by raising funds for suicide prevention initiatives in Northeast Indiana.

All proceeds will go towards supporting suicide prevention efforts in Northeast Indiana.

