Chili for Children fundraiser raises $10,000 for childcare services

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Thursday evening was all about chili and children.

The Chili for Children fundraiser event took place at Camp Red Cedar on Thursday evening, and our very own Julian Teekaram was a judge for the chili tasting.

Officials say the event was to raise funds for childcare services for before and after-school care and summer camp programs for working parents in the community.

The event had more than a dozen chili stations by several area fire stations, with some awards including most creative, most liked by moms, and people’s choice.

Officials say more than $10,000 was raised at the fundraiser.

