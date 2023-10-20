Cap n’ Cork Bourbon Expo coming to Coliseum Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - To anyone over 21, do you like bourbon?

The Cap n’ Cork Bourbon Expo and Pappy Lottery kicks off Saturday, Oct. 21, from 1 until 4 p.m. at the Coliseum.

Event organizers say visitors can taste hundreds of different bourbons, and discounted bottles will also be available for purchase.

Officials with the event said in a news release that the expo is the largest single bourbon tasting in the state.

The release says there will also be a lottery at 3 p.m., and each guest, upon arrival, will receive a raffle ticket to enter the lottery for “rare bourbons.”

“We’re very excited about this year’s event in Fort Wayne, which will be experiential with an emphasis on what our bourbon drinkers care about: unique and quality products to sample, unbeatable best-of-the-year pricing, informal access to industry experts, and an opportunity for the chance to buy the most sought-after bottles in the country.”

Organizers say a portion of all sales from raffle tickets will go toward Erin’s House.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.