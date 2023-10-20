Cap n’ Cork Bourbon Expo coming to Coliseum Saturday

By Evan Harris
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - To anyone over 21, do you like bourbon?

The Cap n’ Cork Bourbon Expo and Pappy Lottery kicks off Saturday, Oct. 21, from 1 until 4 p.m. at the Coliseum.

Event organizers say visitors can taste hundreds of different bourbons, and discounted bottles will also be available for purchase.

Officials with the event said in a news release that the expo is the largest single bourbon tasting in the state.

The release says there will also be a lottery at 3 p.m., and each guest, upon arrival, will receive a raffle ticket to enter the lottery for “rare bourbons.”

Organizers say a portion of all sales from raffle tickets will go toward Erin’s House.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Partial ramp closures planned for I-69, Dupont Rd.

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Evan Harris
Officials with INDOT are asking for commuters to look for partial ramp closures for I-69.

Special Segments

Erin's House Wine for the Spirit 2023 Raises $370K+

Erin’s House Wine for the Spirit 2023 raises $370K+

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Linda Jackson
Staff with Erin’s House for Grieving Children in Fort Wayne recently hosted the annual Wine for the Spirit Dinner and Auction at Punch Films, raising more than $370,000 for the non-profit organization.

News

Chili for Children fundraiser raises $10,000 for child care services

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Chili for Children

Chili for Children fundraiser raises $10,000 for childcare services

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Thursday evening was all about chili and children.

News

9th Pawject Runway event kicks off Saturday

9th Pawject Runway event kicks off Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Get ready to see glammed-up furry friends channel their inner model at the ninth Pawject Runway.

Latest News

News

9th Pawject Runway event kicks off Saturday

9th Pawject Runway event kicks off Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Cap n’ Cork Bourbon Expo coming to Coliseum Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Part of Van Buren St. to close to traffic through December

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A downtown street is scheduled to close, which could impact commutes.

News

First Alert Forecast: 21Alive AM Forecast 10/20/2023

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

staff photo

Fundraising event at the Roller Dome on October 20 will support suicide prevention efforts

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Aaron Spencer
Stop Suicide Northeast Indiana has announced a fundraising event taking place at the Roller Dome on Friday, October 20 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.