Cap n’ Cork Bourbon Expo coming to Coliseum Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - To anyone over 21, do you like bourbon?
The Cap n’ Cork Bourbon Expo and Pappy Lottery kicks off Saturday, Oct. 21, from 1 until 4 p.m. at the Coliseum.
Event organizers say visitors can taste hundreds of different bourbons, and discounted bottles will also be available for purchase.
Officials with the event said in a news release that the expo is the largest single bourbon tasting in the state.
The release says there will also be a lottery at 3 p.m., and each guest, upon arrival, will receive a raffle ticket to enter the lottery for “rare bourbons.”
Organizers say a portion of all sales from raffle tickets will go toward Erin’s House.
