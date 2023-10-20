9th Pawject Runway event kicks off Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Get ready to see glammed-up furry friends channel their inner model at the ninth Pawject Runway.

The event is held by Humane Fort Wayne, and guests can watch professional groomers transform their canine models.

Event organizers say all proceeds will benefit pets and people, also through Humane Fort Wayne’s life-saving programs.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Coliseum and doors open at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.