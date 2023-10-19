The Swole’den Bachelor: Farrant’s pursuit of powerlifting at 70

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Rick Farrant started training at Renegade Strength and Performance a couple years ago.

Back then, he didn’t plan on competing. He just wanted to get a little stronger.

“I was 69. I didn’t want to be one of those ‘I’ve fallen and I can’t get up’ people,” Farrant said. “I had just come off of a crushing divorce, so there were a number of reasons to do it.”

Eventually, Farrant realized the amount of progress he could make in powerlifting if he stuck with it.

“I used to think that people that lifted heavy weights were naturally strong, but there was so much more that goes into it,” Farrant said. “Learning about the technique and the form was really fascinating to me.”

Farrant entered his first competitions this year, and now holds several state records in his age group. The 70-year-old will compete at the national level next week in Niagra Falls.

