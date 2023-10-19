Silver Alert issued for man missing from Wilkinson

Charles Millis, 76, is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance, police said.
The Hancock County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of 76-year-old...
The Hancock County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of 76-year-old Charles Millis.(Indiana State Police)
By WTHR
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WILKINSON, Ind. (WTHR) - Police have asked for help from the public in the search for a man missing from Hancock County.

The sheriff’s department is investigating the disappearance of 76-year-old Charles Millis.

Millis is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 171 pounds, and has gray hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a button-up shirt, slacks, and a gray cowboy hat. He was driving a blue 2017 Chevrolet Equinox with Indiana license plate AI193J.

Millis is missing from Wilkinson, which is about 38 miles east of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Oct. 18 at 12:10 p.m.

Authorities say Millis is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department at 317-477-4400 or 911.

