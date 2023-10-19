New 120-room inn coming to Potato Creek State Park

NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The last time Indiana built a new inn at one of its state parks, Franklin Roosevelt was in the White House, and Somewhere Over the Rainbow was playing on the radio.

Consider that dry spell broken.

A groundbreaking today marked the ceremonial start of the construction of an inn at Potato Creek State Park in North Liberty while new renderings provided a peek at what the facility will look like in the end.

One rendering shows a four-story lodge building with 120- guest rooms next to a conference/event center with full-service dining. Both buildings are on the banks of Worster Lake.

Inside, the inn facility will have an indoor aquatic center.

“The inn just brings another opportunity for where other people can spend their leisure time with us. It’s a whole ‘nother guest type that aren’t necessarily campers or day users, but want a little more luxury in their accommodations,” DNR Park Director Terry Coleman told 16 News Now.

John Leszczynski first got involved in the project decades ago. “Troyer Group was involved 20, 25 years ago when the original concept, of selection of the site, and it’s been a long process. I’m surprised the plan survived. It’s going to look like almost originally as it as before, but definitely going to be a beautiful place.”

Some people wondered if they’d ever live to see the day construction would begin, and some who worked so hard over the years to keep hope alive did not live to see this day, like the late Ind. Rep. Dick Mangus and his successor in the house, the late Jackie Walorski.

When asked what his father would say today if he were able, Ryan Mangus replied, “he would probably be a little emotional today. I think he would be crying. It was his dream, and it came true today.”

Governor Eric Holcomb said he could feel his heart rate and blood pressure drop just soaking in the surroundings.

“We live in this time and world of stress and strain and anxiety,” Gov. Holcomb spoke. “We need places like this, not just pictures of places like this, but places you can come here and see it for myself and be immersed in the experience.”

Governor Holcomb says Indiana’s expanding economy made it possible to fund the project now. Lawmakers set aside $100 million in cash to pay for the inn.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.