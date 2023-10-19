Man dies from injuries after August motorcycle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Roanoke man died of his injuries following a crash in August, the coroner says.

A report from the Allen County Coroner’s Office says 65-year-old James Lee Khan died Tuesday at a local hospice care facility.

Officials say Khan was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Aug. 5 on E. State Street. The coroner says Khan did not have a helmet on at the time of the crash.

The coroner’s office says Khan died from a traumatic brain injury, and his death was ruled an accident, making him the 36th traffic death in Fort Wayne and Allen County so far this year.

