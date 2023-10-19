Jennings Center to reopen next week says Fort Wayne Parks

By Aaron Spencer
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Jennings Center will reopen next week say officials from Fort Wayne Parks.

The center, which is just south of Indiana Tech, has been closed since July. The Fort Wayne Parks Director says staffing issues caused the need for the center to close.

A spokesperson with the city advises that more details will be released tomorrow.

RELATED: Some upset over Jennings Center’s temporary closure (21alivenews.com)

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

48-year-old Bernard McClaney
New suspect charged in decades-old cold case murder of Fort Wayne Subway owner
Allen County Indiana Jail
Allen County inmate identified after suicide
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind
New Haven man’s August death ruled homicide, police investigating
Decatur man killed in construction accident

Latest News

21Alive News at 6
Jennings Center - Update1
Staff Photo
Riley Children’s Health expanding follow-up care and treatments in Fort Wayne
21Alive News at 5:30
Four-story, Hilton-brand hotel planned for SW Fort Wayne
Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation
What to know ahead of Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen’s Oct. 19 hearing