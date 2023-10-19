Jennings Center to reopen next week says Fort Wayne Parks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Jennings Center will reopen next week say officials from Fort Wayne Parks.

The center, which is just south of Indiana Tech, has been closed since July. The Fort Wayne Parks Director says staffing issues caused the need for the center to close.

A spokesperson with the city advises that more details will be released tomorrow.

