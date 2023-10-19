INsight’s Tony Betton Jr. recognized on GMA for volunteer service award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - INsight’s host is being recognized once again for his services, this time receiving mention from Good Morning America.

Tony Betton Jr. will be honored with the President Joseph R. Biden Lifetime Achievement Award and Presidential Volunteer Service Award medals during the Premiere Coalition Partner’s Association’s banquet on Saturday, October 21. The award honors people and groups that give more that 4,000 hours of volunteering.

On Thursday, Betton Jr. was recognized on Good Morning America for the award. He interned on the show before joining WPTA in 2020.

