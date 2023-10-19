Indiana Tech announces new, 124-room residence hall to open next summer

(Indiana Tech)
By Evan Harris
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana Tech students will have another residence hall to enjoy next summer.

Indiana Tech officials said in a press release Thursday afternoon that the hall will be named in honor of Indiana Tech alum and Korean War Veteran W. Paul Troder, and is set to open in the Summer of 2024 before students move in.

Indiana Tech officials say the new residence hall was needed to meet the demand for on-campus living. The school’s most recent residence hall, Summit Hall, was opened to students in 2019.

The news release says the school broke ground for this dorm in May on Schick Street, just north of Washington Boulevard.

School leaders say the residence hall will feature 124 rooms in a four-story building. Other features include private bathrooms in some single rooms, as well as some pairs of rooms sharing a bathroom.

The dorm will also feature a common kitchen space and outdoor gathering spaces around the building.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Man arrested after exposing himself to boy in Glenbrook Square restroom

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WPTA Staff
The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says a 41-year-old man has been arrested after they say he committed lewd acts in front of a boy inside a restroom at the Glenbrook Square mall.

Crime

The Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen

Defense attorneys in Delphi murders case to withdraw themselves from case, new trial date to be set

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Eyes are on Allen County Thursday as the man accused in the Delphi double murders is set to appear for a hearing that will be broadcast for the first time ever in the high-profile case.

News

Audio released of Delphi murder suspect in 2017

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Man dies from injuries after August motorcycle crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A Roanoke man died of his injuries following a crash in August, the coroner says.

Latest News

News

FILE PHOTO - Multiple fire departments are battling a large fire at a warehouse in Wayne County...

Cleanup on site of massive Richmond warehouse fire to start next month

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WTHR
Cleanup is set to begin on the site of a massive warehouse fire in Richmond earlier this year.

News

Crash on I-469 causes traffic delays

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A crash on I-469 eastbound is causing traffic delays this morning.

21Country

21Country: Day of the Dead

21Country: Day of the Dead altars

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Eric Olson and Evan Harris
Fort Wayne’s art museum offers a year-round glimpse of the art world, past and present.

News

AG office warns of “phantom hacker” fraud

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Indiana Attorney General’s Office is warning Hoosiers about a multi-step scam that is on the rise.

News

Fort Wayne water voted best-tasting in the state

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Fort Wayne city leaders celebrated receiving a major award Wednesday afternoon.

21 Country

21Country: Day of the Dead

21Country: Day of the Dead

Updated: 8 hours ago
21Alive News at 5