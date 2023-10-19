Indiana Tech announces new, 124-room residence hall to open next summer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana Tech students will have another residence hall to enjoy next summer.

Indiana Tech officials said in a press release Thursday afternoon that the hall will be named in honor of Indiana Tech alum and Korean War Veteran W. Paul Troder, and is set to open in the Summer of 2024 before students move in.

Indiana Tech officials say the new residence hall was needed to meet the demand for on-campus living. The school’s most recent residence hall, Summit Hall, was opened to students in 2019.

“Students feel like they are more a part of things when they’re living right here, and it shows in their participation in classes, events on campus, student organizations, and more. The higher level of engagement that comes from living on campus sets them up well to succeed in college and beyond.”

The news release says the school broke ground for this dorm in May on Schick Street, just north of Washington Boulevard.

School leaders say the residence hall will feature 124 rooms in a four-story building. Other features include private bathrooms in some single rooms, as well as some pairs of rooms sharing a bathroom.

The dorm will also feature a common kitchen space and outdoor gathering spaces around the building.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.