Indiana Search and Response Team accepting donations after fire destroys training center

ISRT Dog
ISRT Dog(ISRT Web Image)
By Aaron Spencer
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A K-9 training center, used by Indiana Search and Response Team, was destroyed in a weekend fire.

According to sources, questions of how to support and assist have been abundant the past few days.

Donations can be made by visiting the Indiana Search and Response Team’s website at https://www.indianasearchandresponseteam.org/

RELATED: K-9 training center destroyed after weekend fire (21alivenews.com)

