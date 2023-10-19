Indiana Search and Response Team accepting donations after fire destroys training center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A K-9 training center, used by Indiana Search and Response Team, was destroyed in a weekend fire.

According to sources, questions of how to support and assist have been abundant the past few days.

Donations can be made by visiting the Indiana Search and Response Team’s website at https://www.indianasearchandresponseteam.org/

RELATED: K-9 training center destroyed after weekend fire (21alivenews.com)

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.