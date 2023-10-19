Fort Wayne water voted best-tasting in the state

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne city leaders celebrated receiving a major award Wednesday afternoon.

City leaders said in a press release that the Summit City won an award for “Best Tasting Water in Indiana.”

The award, according to the release, was given to Fort Wayne’s City Utilities by the Alliance of Indiana Rural Water and the organization’s annual fall conference on Wednesday.

“Congratulations to City Utilities on winning another award. It’s vital that we provide safe, clean, affordable, and great-tasting water for the public. I continue to be encouraged by the outstanding and professional work being done by our excellent staff at the Three Rivers Water Filtration Plant to ensure that our water supply meets the needs of the community.”

Officials say the water was judged based on clarity, odor, and taste. Wednesday’s press release said this is City Utilities third award in the past five years and second consecutive year winning.

City leaders say in winning the award, the City of Fort Wayne will compete at the Great American Water Taste Test in early 2024.

