Fort Wayne water voted best-tasting in the state

(City of Fort Wayne)
By Evan Harris
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne city leaders celebrated receiving a major award Wednesday afternoon.

City leaders said in a press release that the Summit City won an award for “Best Tasting Water in Indiana.”

The award, according to the release, was given to Fort Wayne’s City Utilities by the Alliance of Indiana Rural Water and the organization’s annual fall conference on Wednesday.

Officials say the water was judged based on clarity, odor, and taste. Wednesday’s press release said this is City Utilities third award in the past five years and second consecutive year winning.

City leaders say in winning the award, the City of Fort Wayne will compete at the Great American Water Taste Test in early 2024.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

21Country

21Country: Day of the Dead

21Country: Day of the Dead

Updated: moments ago
|
By Eric Olson and Evan Harris
Fort Wayne’s art museum offers a year-round glimpse of the art world, past and present.

News

AG office warns of “phantom hacker” fraud

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Indiana Attorney General’s Office is warning Hoosiers about a multi-step scam that is on the rise.

21 Country

21Country: Day of the Dead

21Country: Day of the Dead

Updated: 1 hour ago
21Alive News at 5

News

The Hancock County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of 76-year-old...

Silver Alert issued for man missing from Wilkinson

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WTHR
Police have asked for help from the public in the search for a man missing from Hancock County.

Latest News

Special Segments

FILE PHOTO - Fright Night

Walk in the Park: Halloween Haunt event

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris and Linda Jackson
Linda Jackson chats with Josh Ogle from the Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Community Center about the upcoming Halloween Haunt, which is a part of the big Fright Night event.

News

First Alert Forecast: 21Alive AM Forecast 10/19/2023

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

21Alive News at 4

Walk in the Park: Halloween Haunt event

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive News at 4

News

Chili for Children

“Chili for Children” fundraiser on October 19 supports YMCA Child Care Services

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Aaron Spencer
YMCA Child Care Services (CCS) and Fort Wayne Fire Department’s 2nd annual “Chili for Children” event will be held October 19 at Camp Red Cedar, 3900 Hursh Road in Fort Wayne, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

News

staff photo

Jennings Center to reopen next week says Fort Wayne Parks

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Aaron Spencer
Jennings Center will reopen next week say officials from Fort Wayne Parks.

News

21Alive News at 6

Jennings Center - Update1

Updated: 11 hours ago
21Alive News at 6