Crash on I-469 causes traffic delays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A crash on I-469 northbound is causing traffic delays this morning.

Allen County police are currently at the scene, and photos from the INDOT traffic camera near the Maplecrest Road exit show traffic backup.

Police say the crash happened around 7:40 Thursday morning in the north lanes.

Officers at the scene say four vehicles were involved in the crash, but no injuries were reported.

