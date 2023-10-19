“Coats for Kids” accepting donations of new or gently used winter coats beginning November 1

Coats for Kids
Coats for Kids(staff)
By Aaron Spencer
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - “Coats for Kids”, sponsored by the Volunteer Center, will begin its 24th annual donation drive on Wednesday, November 1.

Donations of new or gently used winter coats (children’s size 5 through adult sizes) will be collected at multiple locations (listed below) through November 30. Sources say the program traditionally provides in excess of 8,000 winter coats to local children.

“Many families are financially struggling and unable to meet basic needs. This is an opportunity for our generous community to help provide tangible help to a child in need” states Executive Director Ani Etter.

The Volunteer Center advises that cash donations can also be made securely online at www.volunteerfortwayne.org. A $25 donation provides a child with a new coat, hat, scarf and mittens.

Donation Locations:

  • Kroger
  • Peerless Cleaners
  • Volunteer Center
  • Sweetwater (Main Campus)
  • YMCA (Fort Wayne, Huntington, Bluffton)
  • Darlington Holiday Warehouse
  • Parkview Ortho Hospital
  • United Auto Workers Union Hall
  • MacAllister Rentals
  • IEBW 305 Union Hall

21Alive is a proud media sponsor of this event.

