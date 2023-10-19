“Chili for Children” fundraiser on October 19 supports YMCA Child Care Services

Chili for Children
Chili for Children(ymca)
By Aaron Spencer
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - YMCA Child Care Services (CCS) and Fort Wayne Fire Department’s 2nd annual “Chili for Children” event will be held October 19 at Camp Red Cedar, 3900 Hursh Road in Fort Wayne, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

“Chili for Children” will have more than twelve chili-tasting stations featuring chili made by several local fire stations in addition to entries by both Skyline Chili and The Sassy Vegan. Along with several local celebrity judges, those attending will vote on their favorites in a variety of categories. There will also be a dessert bar, live entertainment and a silent auction.

Sources say the funds from this event will help offset childcare costs for struggling parents. The support CCS receives allows them to provide quality before and after school care and summer programs for working parents in the community.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at https://Chili4Children.givesmart.com. Limited tickets will be available at the door.

